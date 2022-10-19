How to watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ since it won’t air on TV this year

For 56 years, many would gather around the TV and watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” during Halloween season. Unfortunately, the tradition of having this special aired on national television has come to an end.

On Sept. 29, PBS Kids confirmed it will not be airing the Halloween-themed special along with the other Peanut specials as the company no longer has the rights to broadcast them.

In 2020, Apple TV+ bought the rights to all of the Peanut specials. Fans of the Peanut franchise can stream the specials without ads. The movies are available to subscribers year-round. Non-subscribers can stream the holiday specials for a couple of days during the year.

Below are the specials and dates that are free for non-subscribers:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown - Oct. 28-31

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving - Nov. 23-27

A Charlie Brown Christmas - Dec. 22-25

According to a press release from Apple TV+, “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” will be added to the streaming platform for the first time starting Dec. 2.