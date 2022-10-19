Where is Brian Grocki? 14-year-old vanished after leaving friend’s house in Trenton 32 years ago

TRENTON, Mich. – Brian Grocki was 14 years old when he vanished after reportedly leaving a friend’s house in Trenton.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 1990, sometime between midnight and 1 a.m.

Grocki would be 46 years old now. One of the photos above shows him age-progressed to 43 years old. He has scars on his right wrist, on his face near his chin and on his right calf.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a plaid quilt shirt, blue Jeans, a jacket and white tennis shoes.

He had blonde hair and green eyes. He was 5′6′' tall and weighed 125 lbs at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.