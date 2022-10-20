41º

Man dealing drugs out of Melvindale bakery ‘directly involved’ in overdose death, police say

Police seize hundreds of pills, thousands of dollars, jewelry from Melvindale man

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A Melvindale man is accused of dealing prescription pills -- of which are directly connected to an overdose death, police say -- out of bakery in the city.

Michigan State Police announced Thursday that a 31-year-old man from Melvindale has reportedly been dealing narcotics out of a bakery. The man was identified during an investigation into the overdose death of a person in Melvindale, police said.

After carrying out a search warrant at the man’s Melvindale home and the bakery on Oct. 13, authorities found and seized more than 300 prescription pills, more than $5,000 in cash and a “large amount” of jewelry. A photo of the seized items can be seen below.

Police say the man was “directly involved in an overdose causing death.”

It is believed the man was taken into custody, but authorities did not reveal his identity or what charges he may face. No other details have been provided at this time.

Michigan State Police announced Oct. 20, 2022, a drug bust at a bakery in Melvindale. Photo courtesy of MSP. (Michigan State Police)

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

