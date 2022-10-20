Woodhaven teen still hospitalized after being struck by car last month when riding bicycle to school

Aidan Garner, a junior in high school, was on his way to school on Sept. 26 when he was struck by a car which led him to be severely injured.

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A Woodhaven teenager is still fighting for his life after he was struck by a car while on his way to school last month.

His mom Lachelle Garner usually gets a text from him as soon as he makes it to school. That text never came, but a call from her husband did, telling her Aidan had been hit on his way to school.

Woodhaven police say the teen was trying to cross Van Horn Road near the entrance of the mobile home community his family lives in when he was hit by a car. The driver stopped immediately. His injuries are severe, including multiple facial fractures, but the brain injury is the most concerning.

“We’re getting the worst news, and we are being faced with some of the most horrific decisions a mom and dad can face,” said Aidan’s mother.

The 16-year-old has yet to wake up, and it’s unclear if he ever will. He’s currently on a ventilator and feeding tube and has developed pneumonia -- his survival is in question.

The last three weeks have been a blur for Aidan’s parents as they spend their days at Children’s Hospital in Detroit. Three weeks that were going to be a big deal for the teenager, heading off to his first homecoming dance and recognition of his academic achievements.

“He was a straight A student, and he just got his academic award letter for his varsity jacket,” his mom said.

The family is facing tremendous financial hardship. Friends and strangers have started donating to a GoFundMe to help. If you would like to help the Garner family, click here.

