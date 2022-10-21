Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County.

Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan.

She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes.

The police department believes Dietrich has mental health issues and is believed to be walking in the vicinity of Lambertville, Michigan.

Dana E. Dietrich Details Age 50 Height 5′6″ Hair Brown curly Weight 220 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

