Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

Dana E. Dietrich Taylor last seen on Oct. 20

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. (Monroe County Police Department)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County.

Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan.

She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes.

The police department believes Dietrich has mental health issues and is believed to be walking in the vicinity of Lambertville, Michigan.

Dana E. DietrichDetails
Age50
Height5′6″
HairBrown curly
Weight220 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

