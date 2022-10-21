Woman fatally shot in back of head while working as Lyft driver in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager is in custody after a 49-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning while working as a Lyft driver in Oakland County, authorities report.

At about 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the woman was reportedly working for the ride hailing app, driving in the area of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac, when she was shot in the back of the head. The woman then crashed her silver Nissan Versa into a utility pole.

Police were alerted to the scene and initially believed it was just a single-car crash before realizing the driver had been shot. The woman, who was from Eastpointe, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly told that a black man was seen fleeing the scene on foot. It is unclear if the man was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A K-9 unit at the scene worked to track the man in the direction he was seen fleeing, officials said. They later located a 19-year-old man Friday afternoon who they believe to be the shooter.

The teen is being interviewed by police and is lodged at the Oakland County jail pending charges, officials said. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.