Director of CDC has tested positive for COVID-19

Has mild symptoms, vaccines are up to date

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

The Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

The CDC put out a statement on Saturday reporting Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date on her vaccines.

Walensky was appointed by President Joe Biden to take over the CDC in January 2021.

CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her test results.

Read the full statement from the CDC below:

