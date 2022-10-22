65º

Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94

Crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Michigan State Police vehicle light. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich.Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m.

The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian by driving on the road’s left shoulder. Officials state that the driver hit the pedestrian with the front right of the car when attempting to avoid him.

Officials say the driver of the car stopped and cooperated with the police right after the incident.

MSP tweeted that police are notifying the pedestrian’s family.

The freeway reopened to the public a little after 11 a.m.

The investigation of this incident is still ongoing.

