Oxford community, parents react to new development in Oxford High School shooting case

Oxford community is reacting to the news there will likely be a guilty plea and no trial for accused high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Parents, friends, and family think it’s time to resolve this situation.

“I think it is time to get this all over with,” said Bob Drake. “It is a good thing.”

“Having to relive this for all of the victims through a trial and having it drawn out for possibly years is not the best case scenario,” said parent Andrea Smalt.

So many families want answers about the decisions that were made before the shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021. Especially for the lost lives, including 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Oxford parent Lori Bourgeau spoke with Local 4′s Karen Drew Thursday (Oct. 21).

“My thoughts went to the facts, what is going to happen with the facts,” said Bourgeau. “We’ve been told by the school that we don’t need an investigation. The facts are going to come in the trial. If we don’t have a trial, then where do those facts go?”

Local 4 spoke to Jill Soave, the mother of Shilling, Thursday at the law offices of Ven Johnson. Soave believes Oxford is divided, and only the facts will unite the community.

“It is time to rip the band-aid off,” said Soave. “I am broken, I am grieving, I want to know everything that led up to that day and everything that happened that day.”