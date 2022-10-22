Accused Oxford High School shooter expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges at hearing on Monday

Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty at a hearing on Monday which would mean that a trial is highly unlikely. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office made it clear Friday that the expectation is the accused Oxford High School shooter will plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office made it clear Friday that the expectation is the accused Oxford High School shooter will plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday.

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No deal has been offered at the moment, and there are no agreements regarding the sentencing.

“I think for the families and the community at large, to not have to go through the trials and tribulations of an actual trial, to go through production and viewing of the evidence and all of the kinds of things that come with that and then the trauma that would come with that, I think that’s very very small but yet none the less a small blessing,” said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Crumbley is facing the full weight of what all those charges bring one of which is a grim milestone.

“I believe this would be the first time a school shooting context, at least in the state of Michigan, where somebody is going to be convicted of a terrorism count,” said legal expert George Donnini.

If everything goes as expected on Monday, what will it mean to the case against his parents? Prosecutors maintain the parents set him on the path that led up to the shooting.

With his guilty plea and conviction, could Crumbley be called as a witness either for his parents or against them?

“If he’s plead guilty, perhaps in there subsequent trial if they go to trial, he could be called as a witness,” Donnini said.

If things go as planned, the judge will want to hear from the shooter himself and have him explain why he agreed to plea and his thoughts on his actions.

