‘I’m not going back to prison’: Detroit couple barricaded after shots fired during family dispute

DETROIT – A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside the woman’s aunt and uncle’s home near Schaefer Highway and Vassar Drive in Detroit, according to police.

The couple was visiting the 53-year-old woman’s aunt and uncle when an argument erupted.

Officials say there was some kind of struggle between the man and woman involving a gun.

The gun discharged and the 58-year-old man sustained a grazing wound to the head.

We’re told the woman’s uncle then intervened and struggled with the man over the gun. The man sustained a second gunshot wound to the thigh when the gun discharged again.

The aunt and the uncle left the home with the man and woman still inside.

The 58-year-old does have a lengthy criminal history according to a check ran by police.

During the barricade, the man exited the home and shouted from the porch “I’m not going back to prison.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.