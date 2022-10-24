Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff

Detroit police at the scene of an Oct. 23, 2022, standoff.

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities.

Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of Schaefer Highway around 6:20 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) because of a “huge fight.”

A man outside the house told police that he had gotten into a confrontation with his nephew, who was still inside with a woman.

The nephew was angry about a relationship or some type of interaction the woman had had with another person, according to authorities. While the nephew was arguing with her, someone pulled out a weapon, police said.

The man and his uncle wrestled over the weapon, and it fired, striking the nephew in the leg, White said.

Officials said the nephew was later grazed by another bullet during a second struggle over the weapon.

Two people, including the uncle, ran out of the house around 6:20 p.m., and the nephew barricaded himself inside with the woman, according to White.

“Being upset with the victim, he assaults her several times throughout the evening, ultimately pistol-whipping her and sexually assaulting her,” White said.

During the 13-hour negotiation, police said they worked to get the woman out safely. She was eventually released, and she told police that the man inside was upset and had access to several weapons.

White said officers continued to try to negotiate.

“Many times he says to us he is not going back to prison, that he is going to shoot it out with us, that he wants to be killed or he is going to kill himself,” White said.

Police heard gunfire while surrounding the house, so they gassed the home to try to end the standoff without using lethal force, the chief said.

The man exited the home with a gun in his hand and pointed it at one of the officers, according to White. The officer fired one shot and killed the man, police said.

White said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chief said these types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Enough is enough,” White said. “I mean, my goodness. Break up with folks. You don’t have to go through all of this because you’re having problems. I just don’t get it.”

The investigation into the fatal shooting is being handled by Michigan State Police. Findings will be turned over to Wayne County prosecutors.