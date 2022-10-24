Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County.

Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:

Sept. 20, 2022 at 9:37 a.m. - Huntington Bank, 2301 W Big Beaver, Troy

Sept. 24, 2022 at 11:59 a.m. – Chase Bank, 2155 W Big Beaver, Troy

Sept. 27, 2022 at 4:41 p.m. – Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks, Royal Oak

Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. – Vibe Credit Union, 3082 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley

Police said Flint wore a mask covering his face and implied having a weapon in all four alleged robberies.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Flint purchased one-way airfare from Detroit Metro Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada. Michigan agencies contacted Las Vegas Metro Police and arranged to have Flint arrested once his plane landed at Harry Reid International Airport.

Flint was taken into custody and held at Clark County Jail in Nevada pending extradition back to Michigan. He was taken into custody by Troy police on Oct. 20, and was arraigned on charges at 52-4 District Court.