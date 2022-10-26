Detroit police seek person of interest linked to murder at hotel on city’s east side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a murder at a hotel on the city's east side.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Oct. 18) at 12:20 p.m. in the 11500 block of Harper at the Travel Inn Hotel in Detroit.

Police say, Dennis Miller, 30, is wanted in connection to the death of a 42-year-old woman that was fatally shot.

Miller was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Security” in white lettering on the front of it, dark-colored blue jeans or sweatpants, and he had a surgical mask covering his face.

🚨Wanted for Homicide🚨

When: 10/18/22; 12:20 p.m.

Where: 11500 block of Harper

We're asking for the community's help locating Dennis Miller, 30, the suspect in a homicide at the Travel Inn Hotel, a @PGLDetroit partner business. A 42-year-old woman was fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/63G94JJcMS — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) October 26, 2022

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.