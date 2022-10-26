Long-vacant building in Downtown Chelsea to be redeveloped into apartments

A historic building in Downtown Chelsea that has been vacant for years is getting a new lease on life.

Chelsea Rockwell, a development company and the namesake of the building, has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Community Revitalization Program to redevelop the three-story building into 51 market-rate apartments.

The Chelsea Rockwell building was built in 1909, and operated as a stove manufacturing warehouse and was used over the decades for other industrial uses. It has sat vacant for years.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $8.8 million, according to a press release. Additional funding has been awarded to the city, and Washtenaw County for the development.

“The city of Chelsea is excited to learn about the $1.5 million MCRP Performance-based Grant Award awarded to the Chelsea Rockwell project,” said Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson. “This project will renovate a long-time vacant former industrial building into 51 residential rental units, activate over 43,000 square feet of space in downtown Chelsea and result in a total capital investment of over $8.8 million. The city and the community are looking forward to this project!”