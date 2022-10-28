Dearborn police seek driver who left teen hospitalized after hitting them on Michigan Avenue

An SUV linked to a Sept. 16, 2022, hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for the driver who left a teenager with serious injuries after striking them on Michigan Avenue and fleeing the scene.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive.

Officials said a teenager was crossing the northbound lanes of Michigan Avenue when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“This is yet another unfortunate traffic incident that nearly took a teenager’s life,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “It is important that drivers always exercise caution while operating a motor vehicle.”

A surveillance camera from a nearby business captured video of the SUV. Police believe it will have front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.