Live stream: Parents of Oxford High School shooter due in court following son’s guilty plea

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter are due in court Friday morning ahead of their rescheduled 2023 trial date.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, are due in court Friday morning, just days after their son pleaded guilty to all 24 felony charges against him.

Watch live after 9 a.m. in the video player above.

The shooter’s parents are each being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, in which their son admitted to killing four students and injuring seven other people.

On Monday, Oct. 24, shooter Ethan Crumbley, 16, admitted to bringing a handgun to school on Nov. 30, 2021, which he kept in his backpack. While answering questions from prosecutors, Crumbley admitted to premeditated murder of the following four students who were killed in the mass shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Read more: Transcript: Oxford shooter admits to premeditated murder, terrorism amid prosecutor questioning

Parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of buying their son the handgun, teaching him to use it and not storing it securely before the mass shooting. The parents are also being accused of neglecting their son and his cries for help as he appeared to struggle with his mental health prior to the shooting.

The Crumbley parents were scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 24, but that trial has since been rescheduled to begin in January of next year. Ethan Crumbley’s trial was also scheduled to start next January before he changed his not guilty plea to guilty on Monday.

Defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley previously said they would be calling Ethan Crumbley as a witness during the parents’ trial. The shooter’s attorney said Monday that is is unclear if he will be called to the stand, but it is a possibility.

More: Attorney: Oxford High School shooter ‘did not know’ victims

See: Complete Oxford High School shooting coverage here