Southfield police want help finding missing 40-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a 40-year-old man from Southfield.

According to police, Antonio Contreras has bipolar schizophrenia. He walked away from his home near 9 Mile and Telegraph roads at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 27) and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Details Antonio Contreras Age 40 Height 5′6′' Weight 214 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Brown

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

