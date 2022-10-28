42º

Southfield police want help finding missing 40-year-old man

Man last seen on Oct. 27

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Antonio Contreras (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for help locating a 40-year-old man from Southfield.

According to police, Antonio Contreras has bipolar schizophrenia. He walked away from his home near 9 Mile and Telegraph roads at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 27) and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and khaki pants.

DetailsAntonio Contreras
Age40
Height5′6′'
Weight214 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBrown

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

