Man with violent past who led police on high-speed chase sparks bond controversy in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A man with a violent criminal past is out on bond after leading police on a high-speed chase through several cities before crashing into a busy area.

A Wyandotte police officer was on patrol Friday (Oct. 21) morning when he saw a car slowly rolling through neighborhoods.

“The guy didn’t even wait for him to activate the lights,” said Deputy Chief Archie Harrison. “He just took off.”

The man behind the wheel of the stolen car was Tobias Catron. Catron is just out of prison with priors for assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and others.

Police say Catron went through multiple cities and ultimately crashed into a pole near Fort Street and Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Police took him into custody only to immediately see him out on the street.

“He was seen and arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson, and he was given a personal bond, so today he’s free,” Harrison said. “He’s out of jail. He’s at home watching TV or preparing for his next crime.”

The incident is the third case Wyandotte has had with Magistrate Johnson in the last two months where convicted felons with serious priors have been allowed to walk.

Police busted Ronald Mancros for burglary. He is a convicted felon with eight active warrants for his arrest and was given a $50 bond.

Jeffrey Helm from Ohio was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and had an active felony warrant out of Michigan at the time of his arrest. He was given a $100 bond.

It’s not just the Wyandotte Police Department that’s unhappy with the situation. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has filed an emergency motion to get Catron’s bond reassessed with a new judge.

“We’re currently evaluating other bond decisions made by Magistrate Johnson last weekend,” said Maria Miller of the prosecutor’s office.

Local 4 called Johnson’s law office for comment early Friday evening, and our call wasn’t immediately returned.