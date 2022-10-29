Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of Michigan-made vermouth

TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit.

Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters.

ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s and many other restaurants in Metro Detroit.

Elisabetta Balzola, chef and owner of the Troy eatery, was born and raised in Torino, Italy, which is the world capital of vermouth. Balzola moved to the United States in 2014 and joined the food industry with a team of all Italian women.

The ROSSO Bittta’s vermouth is inspired by an original recipe from 1786, as it calls for white wine and various herbs. The vermouth was designed and created by the women on Balzola’s all-Italian team. Some of the herbs included in this spirit are mint, eucalyptus, ginger, gentian and absinthe.

Below is a recipe from Balzola that will pair well with the ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth.

Peppers with Anchovies Sauce

This recipe is a typical appetizer from the Piedmont region of Italy. This recipe serves 2 people.

Ingredients:

1 bell pepper (yellow or red)

4 anchovies fillets

1/2 heavy cream

Directions:

Wash and dry the bell pepper of your choice.

Clean and slice the bell pepper lengthwise in four separate pieces. Place sliced pepper in a pan and roast in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

As the pepper roasts in the oven, take four anchovies fillets and place them in a pan with 1/2 of heavy cream. Cook and stir on low heat for 10 minutes or until the anchovies have completely melted in the cream.

Remove peppers from the oven and place in a dish. Top the plated pepper with the creamy anchovies sauce and enjoy!