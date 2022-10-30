42º

Detroit police identify person of interest involved in east side triple shooting

Second shooting at this location in 24 hours

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Police are investigating a triple shooting at an event hall on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – Detroit Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday on the city’s eastside.

The shooting happened outside The Black Door event hall at Warren Avenue and Woodhall Street around 4:30 p.m.

Cpt. Jordan Hall said three adults, one female, and two males, were hit and taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

“All I know right now is that the victims were at this establishment . . . it was a get-together, at which time the victims were outside, and the suspect did open fire,” Hall said.

It’s unclear whether the victims knew the suspect, Hall said.

Police say another shooting happened at the same event hall Friday. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

