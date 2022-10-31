1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river

ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac.

Police said three men were returning from a fishing trip on an 18-foot Lund boat when they crashed into a post.

The 67-year-old Algonac man operating the boat and a 72-year-old Harrison Township man were taken to a hospital in Macomb County for treatment. They are stable.

A 66-year-old Ira Township man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. St. Clair County officials are investigating.