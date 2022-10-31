Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Halloween night drawing

The Powerball jackpot sits at $1 billion and comes with a cash option of $497.3 million.

If someone does win Monday night’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball drawing will take place in Tallahassee, Florida at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

“This is only the second time that Powerball’s advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “While playing for a jackpot of this magnitude is exciting, please remember to play responsibly.”

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

Read: Michigan Lottery: 2 $1M Powerball winning tickets sold in New Buffalo, Redford

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize asn an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

A screenshot from Powerball.com on Oct. 31, 2022. (Powerball.com)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.