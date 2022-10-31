Thousands expected at Superhero Halloween event on Detroit’s west side

Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit's west side. What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected.

DETROIT – Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit’s west side.

What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected.

“This is my first time here,” said one kid. “I’ve been a superhero fan all my life.”

Meeting your favorite superhero on Halloween takes the cake.

“It’s pretty awesome as we’re big Marvel fans,” said a mother.

Trick-or-treaters got up close and personal with caped crusaders and daring villains at the Detroit Superhero House in Sherwood Forest.

“I am having the time of my life,” said one female superhero. “This is fantastic.”

“Sixteen of the world’s top superheroes landing in Detroit tonight, and everyone gets a free hi-res photo by Detroit-based photographers donating their time, and then everyone leaves with a gift bag full of their best candies,” said a man dressed as Loki.

A group of friends who love superheroes started the free Halloween event in 2021. More than 2,500 kids showed up. This year, the larger-than-life stars are expecting even more youngsters to drop by.

“To walk up and down the street and to see all of the excitement just feels so good,” said a woman dressed as Storm. “To be a part of all of the excitement and to give back. It’s the kid in us. It will be a part of us forever.”

“It’s really cool to see all the kids that come and have a good time and to see all of their heroes,” said a mother.

It’s never easy to tell who’s having more fun.

Priya Mann: What do you like about them?

Kid: I like their powers.

Superhero’s will be in attendance until 10 p.m.