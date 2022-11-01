Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said.

The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road.

Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on Opdyke Road when she struck a 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man. The man was riding his bicycle north on Opdyke Road at the time of the collision, according to authorities.

The man was unresponsive when police and firefighters got to the scene, so they took him to Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver of the Jeep was not injured. She is cooperating with investigators.

Nobody else was inside the Jeep, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.