Detroit police want help finding missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Latricia Scott was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd in Detroit.
She was last seen wearing a white bonnet, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.
According to her caretaker, she suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Latricia Scott
|Details
|Age
|42
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Back
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.