Detroit police want help finding missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Latricia Scott was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd in Detroit.

She was last seen wearing a white bonnet, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Latricia Scott Details Age 42 Height 5′5″ Hair Back Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

