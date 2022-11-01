66º

Detroit police want help finding missing 42-year-old woman

Latricia Scott last seen on Oct. 31

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 42-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Latricia Scott was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) in the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd in Detroit.

She was last seen wearing a white bonnet, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Latricia ScottDetails
Age42
Height5′5″
HairBack
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

