Halloween in the D returned with trunk-or-treat events at police, fire stations in Metro Detroit

‘I want everyone to have a safe night’

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROITHalloween in the D returned with trunk-or-treat events at police and fire stations across Metro Detroit.

The event was launched four years ago and has grown since its inception.

Local 4 talked to people from as far away as Florida looking for a safe place to trick-or-treat, and they found that at several different locations across the city.

Kids, big or small, dressed up as creepy and cute, lined up to fill their baskets with treats.

“I want everyone to have a safe night,” said Detroit police Chief James White.

White handed out treats at the 11th precinct while recalling just how far the city has come.

“It’s Halloween in the D, and certainly, we’ve been able to turn what used to be a negative few nights in the city into a wonderful night for kids in our community,” White said.

Thousands of kids dropped into safe trick-or-treat spaces to set up in parking lots, community centers, and precincts.

“This is our first location,” said Landon Carruth and Ryder Carruth.

Their dinosaur costumes drew a lot of attention.

“We just got here,” Landon Carruth said. “Kids want to take pictures with us.”

The Carruth family was in town from Orlando for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans game last Saturday (Oct. 29).

The event was a little something sweet to cap off the Wolverines’ win before heading home to Florida.

“It’s great for the youth to have an opportunity to go out in a safe environment and get some candy, dress up and be creative,” said Steven Carruth.

Most of those events wrapped up at 8 p.m., and there were a lot of full buckets from kids leaving truck-or-treat.

