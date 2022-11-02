Man accused of trying to strangle driver in Rochester Hills is former football player, WWE wrestler

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan man accused of trying to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck in Rochester Hills is a former Davison football coach, Michigan State player, and WWE wrestler.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen went to Lapeer West High School and played defensive line for Michigan State from 2000-2003. He spent two years in the Arena Football League with the Kansas City Brigade and Grand Rapids Rampage before joining WWE.

Rasmussen also coached the Davison High School football team until last year.

At 2:21 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), officials said Rasmussen was a back seat passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by a 31-year-old Otter Lake man.

The pickup truck was heading west on M-59 in Rochester Hills when Rasmussen tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver stopped the truck in an area off of M-59 near the Adams Road on ramp and then fled on foot.

Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, also got out and ran. About 100 feet away from the truck, Ratliff was struck by an SUV heading west on M-59, authorities said.

Ratliff was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He was arraigned Tuesday in 52nd District Court and given a $25,000 bond, cash/surety, or 10%.

Rasmussen is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Oakland County deputies are searching for the driver who struck Ratliff. They believe the SUV was a 2017-2019 Audi Q7 with damage to the lower front grille.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.