Man tries to strangle driver of moving pickup in Rochester Hills; girlfriend killed while running away

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan man tried to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck from the back seat in Rochester Hills, and then his girlfriend was struck by a car and killed after she got out and ran away.

Police said a 31-year-old Otter Lake man was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at 2:21 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), heading west on M-59 in Rochester Hills.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, was sitting in the back seat of the truck when he tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver stopped the truck in an area off of M-59 near the Adams Road on ramp and then fled on foot.

Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, also got out and ran. About 100 feet away from the truck, Ratliff was struck by an SUV heading west on M-59, authorities said.

Ratliff was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Rasmussen was arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He was arraigned Tuesday in 52nd District Court and given a $25,000 bond, cash/surety, or 10%.

Rasmussen is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Oakland County deputies are searching for the driver who struck Ratliff. They believe the SUV was a 2017-2019 Audi Q7 with damage to the lower front grille.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.