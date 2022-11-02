Morning 4: What we know after 19-year-old charged in Macomb County crash where woman’s body was found -- and other news

Stephen Freeman is accused of having a body in his truck at this Oct. 27, 2022, crash scene in Roseville.

19-year-old charged after police found Macomb County woman’s body in his truck at crash scene

A 19-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a Macomb County woman’s body in the bed of his pickup truck at a crash scene.

Man tries to strangle driver of moving pickup in Rochester Hills; girlfriend killed while running away

A Michigan man tried to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck from the back seat in Rochester Hills, and then his girlfriend was struck by a car and killed after she got out and ran away.

Plan to redevelop Lakeside Mall is moving forward in Sterling Heights

A plan to redevelop Lakeside Mall was brought to a vote Tuesday night, with council members deciding to move forward with a massive revamp for the struggling mall.

1.1M absentee ballots already submitted in Michigan general election, SOS says

Election Day is less than a week away in Michigan, and at least one million voters have already submitted their ballots to be counted.

Voting has been underway in Michigan for several weeks with absentee and early in-person voting. According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, nearly two million voters in the state have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 general election, and more than one million have been already been returned.

