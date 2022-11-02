Metro Detroit weather: Heading back to the 60s

DETROIT – Our stretch of beautiful (for some…I have received some complaints) November weather continues, with any early morning fog dissipating as the morning progresses, leaving us with sunny skies and highs generally in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). If any wind develops, it will probably be a southeast wind at 5 mph or less.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:08 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Clear skies Wednesday evening will make for great stargazing, but fog should develop between midnight and dawn, and I think this will be a more widespread fog that may even lift into a low cloud deck. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Fog or low clouds early Thursday will once again dissipate through the morning, leaving us with a mostly sunny afternoon. Temps nudge a little higher, with highs generally in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Thursday night (this time I don’t expect much fog), with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday and even warmer, with highs in the low 70s (21.5 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

More Weekend Forecast Changes

Yesterday’s computer models accelerated the weekend cold front – an optimistic change that suggested that the rain accompanying it would fall overnight Saturday night. Well, this morning’s models are trending even faster, which is not good since that now moves up the rain timetable. At this point, I still feel that we’ll be dry Saturday morning, possibly into the early afternoon. Shower chances increase after that…so if Saturday is your day to tackle those leaves, plan on the first half of the day while it’s dry, and also before the wind really picks up Saturday afternoon (and keep an eye on the 4Warn Weather app’s real-time radar). It’ll still be warm, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The cold front crosses the area Saturday night, with the showers ending. It’ll still be windy, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Sunday now looks to be mostly sunny, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).