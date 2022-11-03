Sheriff reports ‘exotic wallaby running free’ in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “exotic wallaby” is running free in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County sheriff.

Officials reported Thursday (Nov. 3) that the wallaby escaped from its owner and is “roaming freely in our community.”

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the issue has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture.

USDA officials said the wallaby is not a threat to public safety because it will not approach humans, dogs, or other pets.

Anyone with information about the wallaby’s owner is asked to call the USDA at 517-337-4700.