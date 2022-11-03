67º

Local News

Sheriff reports ‘exotic wallaby running free’ in Bedford Township

Wallaby not considered threat to public safety

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Bedford Township, Monroe County, Local
A wallaby. (Pexels)

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “exotic wallaby” is running free in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County sheriff.

Officials reported Thursday (Nov. 3) that the wallaby escaped from its owner and is “roaming freely in our community.”

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the issue has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture.

USDA officials said the wallaby is not a threat to public safety because it will not approach humans, dogs, or other pets.

Anyone with information about the wallaby’s owner is asked to call the USDA at 517-337-4700.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email