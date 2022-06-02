Hutch’s Jewelry owner killed in Oak Park shooting -- here’s what we know

An SUV that was struck by gunfire during a June 1, 2022, shooting outside an Oak Park jewelry store.

OAK PARK, Mich. – The owner of Hutch’s Jewelry was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting in an SUV outside the store in Oak Park, sources told Local 4.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) on Greenfield Road, just north of 8 Mile Road.

Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry, was sitting alone inside a GMC Yukon Denali when he was shot at multiple times, according to sources. Sources told Local 4 that he was killed.

The SUV was outside the jewelry store, which is connected to a pawn shop that recently changed hands and is now called HJ Pawn.

Officers said they canvassed the area in a search for “more than one shooter.” It’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

Local 4 is awaiting more information from Oak Park police.

Previous coverage

A man was shot and killed Wednesday outside a pawn shop in Oak Park.