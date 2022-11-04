Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago

DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011.

There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.

The remains were found on Nov. 4, 2011, scattered in a 5′ by 52′ area. One or both of his hands were not recovered.

Tattered clothing was found in the debris, but officials are not sure if the tattered clothing was connected to the body.

Officials estimate that the man was younger than 70 years old, possibly between 45 to 60 years old when he died. It is suspected that he had been dead for around 10 years before his body was found.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.