Body of man dead for 5 months discovered in Southgate soybean field 36 years ago

The decomposed remains of a white man were found 36 years ago in a field used for growing soybeans in Southgate.

The remains were found on November 5, 1986. The man still hasn’t been identified and Southgate police have been unable to locate the report on this case.

It is believed the man died five months before his body was found. He is suspected to have been between 17 to 30 years old when he died and would have been 5′1′' tall.

He had brown hair. He was wearing grey jogging shorts “McGregor brand, size medium and jockey-style undershorts. He was wearing two pairs of white socks, one pair had light blue, dark blue and light blue bands. He was wearing blue or black Trax tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Southgate Police Department at 734-258-3041.

