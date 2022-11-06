$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at K&G Deli in Detroit

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The next Powerball drawing is on Monday and the jackpot has reached a record $1.9 billion.

The cash option for the jackpot is $929 million. Tickets are on sale until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Even though nobody won Saturday night’s drawing, players across the country won more than $102 million in prizes.

Michigan players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize purchased at K&G Deli, located at 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.

K&G Deli will receive a $5,000 bonus commission once the prize is claimed.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.