41-year-old Farmington Hills man struck, killed while putting gas in vehicle on I-75 exit ramp

A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was struck and killed while putting gas in his vehicle on the 8 Mile Road exit ramp of northbound I-75.

The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. The Farmington Hills man had run out of gas and was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile Road exit ramp.

He was putting gas in his vehicle when he was struck, his vehicle was also struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver that crashed into the stalled vehicle stayed on the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The incident is under investigation.

