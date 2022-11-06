Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds.
The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds.
Winds knocked down trees and damaged power lines leaving many Michiganders in the dark.
“Consumers Energy was prepared for this storm and had crews ready to respond ahead of this all-day wind event,” said Scott McIntosh, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We had our crews pre-staged across our service area to speed our storm response and we are mobilizing with all hands on deck to make repairs safely and restore service for our customers as quickly as possible.”
Consumers Energy customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage by visiting the Outage Center page on their website by clicking here.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.