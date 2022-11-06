Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds.

The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds.

Winds knocked down trees and damaged power lines leaving many Michiganders in the dark.

“Consumers Energy was prepared for this storm and had crews ready to respond ahead of this all-day wind event,” said Scott McIntosh, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We had our crews pre-staged across our service area to speed our storm response and we are mobilizing with all hands on deck to make repairs safely and restore service for our customers as quickly as possible.”

Consumers Energy customers can report an outage or check the status of an outage by visiting the Outage Center page on their website by clicking here.

Safety tips during a storm