Driver who killed 5-year-old boy while accelerating to beat red light in Warren sentenced to prison

‘The loss of such a young life is tragic’

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A crime scene at the edge of Warren and Center Line where a 5-year-old child was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on June 29, 2021 (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. – The driver who killed a 5-year-old boy while accelerating to beat a red light in Warren was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

Maurice Sumler, 22, was found guilty in September 2022 of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an at-fault fatal accident, and reckless driving, causing death.

“The loss of such a young life is tragic,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The incident occurred on Van Dyke Avenue near Stephens Road in Warren when Sumler accelerated through the intersection to beat a red light and struck 5-year-old Preston Singleton.

Singleton, accompanied by an adult, was crossing the street while riding his bike when he was struck by Sumler, who fled the scene of the accident. Warren police later arrested him in Detroit hours after the crash.

Police say Sumler admitted to hitting Singleton and fleeing the scene because he was late for work at the Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights.

