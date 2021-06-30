Man, 22, arrested in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old child, Warren police say

WARREN, Mich. – A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident that killed a 5-year-old boy overnight Tuesday at the edge of Warren and Center Line.

According to Warren police, the man, from Detroit, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the hit-and-run. Officials say the 22-year-old was on his way to work, driving a Jeep Trailhawk, when he accelerated to beat a traffic light and struck the child in the area of Stephens and Van Dyke Avenue.

Authorities have requested a warrant to obtain a blood sample from the arrestee. Police say they intend to do a search warrant on the car, as well.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

Child killed in hit-and-run incident in Warren

