Police find man dead inside vehicle that crashed into garage on Detroit’s west side

Detroit Police Department told Local 4 that officers were called to Chippewa and Ardmore for shots fired at a vehicle. They found a car had crashed into a garage and the man inside the car was dead. His identity is unknown, and there's no information on suspects.

Police said officers were called to the area of Chippewa Avenue and Ardmore Street on Thursday (Nov. 10). When they arrived, they found the man dead inside the vehicle that had crashed into a garage.

The man’s identity is unknown and there is no information about possible suspects at this time.

