16-year-old student charged for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Roseville High School

Student had Glock 9mm with extended magazine

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A 16-year-old Macomb County student faces a felony charge after bringing a loaded weapon to school. The 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School.

The student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced the charges Thursday, stating the student was charged as a juvenile with one count of carrying a concealed weapon (five-year felony) and one count of possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone (93-day misdemeanor).

Lucido said an 11th grader witnessed worrisome behavior between two students and believed one of them had a gun in his backpack. The student reported their concerns to a school counselor, who involved the administration.

The student was searched, and officials found a Glock 9mm firearm with an extended magazine in his backpack.

The prosecutor hopes the troublesome case will serve as a wake-up call for others.

“Parents, teach your children at home,” Lucido said. “This is totally unacceptable, and it’s something that we’re never going to live with. Instead of burying down on curriculum, let’s get down to the basics and tell them we’re not going to tolerate it. You’re going to be expelled from the school. We want nothing to do with it because it’s a zero-tolerance policy.”

