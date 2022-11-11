Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side

A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a mental health crisis. The woman was threatening to harm a family member.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, and police say that the victim is being treated at a hospital.

Detroit police Chief James White said: “What we are investigating right now is how many shots were fired. Did she fire, or did we fire first? All of those things will be looked at, and we will be downloading body cameras. The unfortunate result is that she was struck and fatally wounded.”

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.

Watch the full update below.