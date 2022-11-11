National bike racing in Detroit this weekend, 14-year-old racing for championship title

National bike racing is making its way into Detroit this weekend at the Lexus Velodrome.

Cameron Coleman, a 14-year-old bike racer will be competing this weekend at the Lexus Velodrome and hopes to take home the national championship title.

Coleman first discovered the sport when his friends brought him along one day, “my friends brought me over, I kept coming back for more and more.”

For more information on the championship or how to watch the race, you can visit the Lexus Velodrome’s website by clicking here, or by visiting their Facebook page here.