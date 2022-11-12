Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday.

The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning.

“We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care,” wrote Dorene and Mark Miller in their Facebook announcement. “We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers.”

According to the post, the restaurant will close on Monday, Nov. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the funeral.

The announcement says the bar will remain open for service this weekend, but as always, closed on Sundays.

The bar has been a staple in Dearborn since it opened in 1941.