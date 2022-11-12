Detroit police want help finding missing 26-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 26-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Edith Teague was disc last seen at 6:03 a.m. Friday (Nov. 11) in the 2700 block of W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.

Teague was discharged from Henry Ford Hospital and failed to return to her home located in the 3700 block of Atkinson Street.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with green stripes, and burgundy stretch pants.

According to her mother, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Edith Teague Details Age 26 Height 5′2″ Hair Black afro Weight 191 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

