Morning 4: Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes -- more stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 12, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Lake Superior. (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Mariners’ Church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes during ceremony along Detroit River

Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways will be remembered at a historic church in downtown Detroit.

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU’s loss to No. 22 UM

Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime.

The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end.

Metro Detroit couple won Ultimate ALDI Wedding contest, got married inside ALDI store

A Southgate couple celebrated their love and said their “I dos” on Wednesday in front of family and friends at the ALDI model store in Illinois.

Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday

Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday.

The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning.

Weather: Colder temperatures, snowflakes in the forecast: What to expect for Metro Detroit this weekend

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

