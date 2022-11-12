Morning 4: Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes -- more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Mariners’ Church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes during ceremony along Detroit River

Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways will be remembered at a historic church in downtown Detroit.

Learn more here.

Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU’s loss to No. 22 UM

Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime.

The former basketball prodigy and his new teammates came up just short in the end.

Read more on this here.

Metro Detroit couple won Ultimate ALDI Wedding contest, got married inside ALDI store

A Southgate couple celebrated their love and said their “I dos” on Wednesday in front of family and friends at the ALDI model store in Illinois.

Learn more here.

Co-owner of well-known Miller’s Bar in Dearborn died on Thursday

Dennis Miller, the co-owner of Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday.

The bar, known for its award-winning burgers, announced the death of its co-owner on Facebook Friday morning.

Read more on this story here.