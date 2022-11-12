Colder temperatures, snowflakes in the forecast: What to expect for Metro Detroit this weekend

After near record warmth across the region earlier in the week, we’re going from above average temperatures to below average temperatures, and starting to bring winter weather into the forecast as we head through the weekend, and looking ahead into next week.

Saturday

For the first part of the weekend, we will watch an upper-level disturbance roll through the region behind the cold front that moved through yesterday. This will keep breezy winds into the forecast, along with plenty of cloud cover, and the chance for a few light rain or snow showers as we work throughout our day. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by the afternoon.

Sunday

We will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. High temperatures running about 10° to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

Monday

Dry weather sticks around to start our work week. We will keep plenty of cloud cover in the forecast. High temperatures heading for around the 40° mark by Monday afternoon.

Accumulating Snow Chances Early Next Week

Major changes move into the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re going to watch an area of low pressure develop over the gulf states, and move northeast through the Ohio valley into northeastern Ohio by Wednesday. This system will have plenty of moisture to work with, and with that low-pressure system working off to our East, this will put us on the cold side of the forecast.

This means we could see our first chance of accumulating snow across the region as we go from Tuesday into Wednesday. There are some indications that this may start off as a brief rain and snow mix before changing completely over to snow. It is too early to start talking about accumulating snow amounts, but most of the major forecast models are showing the chance of at least some snow accumulation across most of southeastern Michigan. Temperatures will make it into the lower 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows, dropping into the mid to upper 20s both nights.

End of Next Week

As we head into the end of next week, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. This is in the wake of the major system that will move through the region by the middle of the week, so expect plenty of cloud cover, and we’re also going to keep the chance of some snowflakes into the forecast on both Thursday and Friday. High temperature is only heading into the upper 30s by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

