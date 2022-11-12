Metro Detroit couple won Ultimate ALDI Wedding contest, got married inside ALDI store

A Southgate couple celebrated their love and said their “I dos” on Wednesday in front of family and friends at the ALDI model store in Illinois.

An ALDI spokesperson said, “Watch out for flower petals in the produce aisle, because a Detroit-Area Couple Won the Ultimate ALDI Wedding!”

The Happily Ever ALDI Contest was announced by the company in August.

ALDI Wedding (Rachel Brehm, ALDI)

Hundreds of ALDI-loving couples across the country shared their #ALDILove story and why they deserved to be the first couple ever to be married at ALDI.

Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd from Southgate were the lucky couple that won the contest.

The couple was married on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the ALDI Insights Center, the company’s model story at ALDI headquarters in Batavia, Illinois.

ALDI Wedding (Rachel Brehm, ALDI)

Not only were they married inside the ALDI model story, but as part of winning the contest, according to ALDI, their reception was complete with:

Custom ALDI-themed hors d’oeuvres like Red Bag Chicken Sliders

A custom signature cocktail

An ALDI-shopping cart themed wedding cake, custom ALDI wedding favors and other special touches.

The couple also walked away with free groceries for an entire year along with shopping carts full of products to begin their married lives together.

ALDI Wedding (Rachel Brehm, ALDI)

When the Southgate couple heard about the contest, they realized the ALDI wedding was scheduled to take place on the wedding date they had already chosen and they knew it was meant to be.

Jessica and Michael met in 2013 and bonded over their love of the grocery store.