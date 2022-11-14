Farmington Hills student arrested for posting photos of high school girls on pornographic site

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A student in Farmington Hills was arrested for posting photos of girls from his high school to a pornographic website, officials said.

The 17-year-old North Farmington High School student was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 9) and taken to the Farmington Hills Police Department. He was later released to the custody of his parents.

Police said they received a complaint that the student had posted nonsexual photos of girls from his school to a pornographic website.

“The posting of images to websites with the intent to terrorize, frighten, intimidate, harass, or molest is a crime,” Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said in a statement.

The arrest was made within 24 hours of the first complaint, King said. The case is still being investigated, and police plan to “aggressively pursue these matters to the full extent of the law.”

“The Farmington Hills Police Department approaches all issues involving our residents, including our students and youth, with a victim-centered focus, providing the highest level of discretion, thoroughness, and professionalism,” King said. “As in every case, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.